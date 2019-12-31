Applicants made to wait hours at Mee Seva centres

Lal bazaar: Applying for a new Aadhaar card has become harder for the citizens at Mee-Seva centres and post offices across the city. At least a crowd of 35 to 45 people wait in queue to get their tokens to apply their Aadhar cards in almost all centers.

Confusion and chaos witnessed at premises of the India Post Office branch in Lal bazaar on Tuesday. The applicants alleged that they waited for more than an hour, but the counters didn't open even after asking many times.

Robin Z, one of the applicants shares, "Many of us were waiting since 6:30 am in chilling cold weather to collect the token that was to be issued at 9:30 or 10 am. Even after multiple requests the officials did not open the counter."

"The counter opens at 10 am. The officials didn't keep any signboard to inform the applicants about timings. Only 20 tokens were issued for the day even though 30 to 35 waited in long queue. The officials didn't bother to give extra tokens," added Robin.