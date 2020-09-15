Applications for best schools

Medchal: The Scheduled Caste Development Department is inviting applications for Class I admissions into best available schools. The children residing in Malkajgiri district and are six years old as on June 1,2020 will be eligible.

The candidates can get nativity certificates from Me Seva centres. The income of the candidate's parents should be less than Rs 1.5 lakh for those residing in rural areas and Rs 2 lakh for those in urban areas. Only one candidate is eligible from one family.

The applications are available at the Scheduled Caste Development Department, Medchal-Malkajgiri Collector office from September 15 to September 20. The application should be submitted along with caste and income certificates.

The applicants can choose from the following three schools: RSK High School, Bapunagar, Chintal; Brilliant Grammar School, Kushaiguda; Brilliant Grammar School, Kukatpally. Draw of lots for admissions will be held on October 15 at the Collectorate.