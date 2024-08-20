Applications for Haj-2025 begin

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Haj Committee has informed that the online Haj application forms for ensuing Haj-2025 started on August 13; the last date for filing forms is September 9.

Maulana Syed Shah Ghulam Afzal Bayabani Khusro Pasha, chairman of the committee, inaugurated the free online Haj application service for Haj-2025 at Haj House, Nampally, on Monday. The committee set up seven special centres for applicants at Haj House. Later, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, government adviser, Minority Welfare, visited the centre and appreciated the arrangements for the applicants made by Pasha.

According to the committee, Haj applications can be filled out online only at the website of the Haj Committee of India (www.hajcommittee.gov.in) and through the ‘HCOI’ mobile app. “Haj applicants must read the guidelines carefully before filling out the applications. Pilgrims must upload the first and last page of machine-readable passport validity at least by January 15, 2026, the latest passport photograph with a white background, a copy of the cancelled check from the cover head, and a copy of the address proof. The applicant can fill out an online form on the website or mobile app of the Haj Committee from their home,” said Pasha.

Committee members Mufti Syed Sadiq Mohiuddin Fahim, Mohammed Laeeq, Mohammed Mujeeb Uddin, Tahir Bin Hamdan, President of Telangana State Urdu Academy, Faheemuddin Qureshi, President TMREIS Shaik Liyaqat Hussain, EO, Telangana State Haj Committee, Irfan Sharif, and acting EO Osman Mohammed Khan, senior Congress leader, were present.