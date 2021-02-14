Araku mishap victims bodies reach Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A pall of gloom descended in Shaikpet with the arrival of bodies of Araku mishap on Sunday. Four people identified as Satyanarayana, Saritha, Latha and Sri Nithya reached Hyderabad in an ambulance along with 16 injured persons. The remaining persons were given treatment at KGH hospital in Visakhapatnam.

Of the injured persons, the condition of four persons is stated to be critical.

Saritha, Sri Nithya and Satyanarayana bodies were shifted to their residence in Shaikpet while the body of Latha was sent to her residence in Shaikpet.

At least eight persons were killed when the private travel bus fell into a valley. The bus with more than 30 people was going to Araku when the bus driver lost control over the vehicle at Dumuku hamlet in Ananthagiri mandal on Araku Ghat road.