Arrangements reviewed for President's sojourn in hyderabad city

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar held a meeting with GHMC officials on Tuesday to discuss about the President's southern sojourn. As Ramnath Kovind is visiting Bolarum Rashtrapathi Nilayam on December 20, the Commissioner ordered officials to complete all the works by Wednesday.

Likesh Kumar instructed officials to co-ordinate with Cantonment Board officials as Bolarum area falls under SCB limits. He directed the entomology department to conduct spraying, fogging and to use required equipment for anti-larval works.

In addition to the 20 mobile toilets arranged by Cantonment, GHMC is arranging 30 mobile toilets and they are handed over to a contractor for maintenance. Kumar asked staff to finish the sweeping and garbage removal near the residence at the earliest. He warned officials not to allow package foods. He instructed veterinary department officials to appoint talented staff for dog teams, monkey catching and stay animals transporting.

Vigilance and Enforcement department director Viswajit Kampati, Addl Commissioners Adwaith Kumar Singh, Sruthi Ojha, Vijaya Lakshmi, Joint Commissioner (sanitation) Sudhansh, Zonal Commissioner Mamata, Chief Veterinary Officer Venkateswar Reddy, Rambabu, Anil Raj and others were present.