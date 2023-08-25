Live
Aruna welcomes High Court verdict
Hyderabad: BJP national vice-president D K Aruna has welcomed the State High Court's decision on the Gadwal Assembly election results and said the credit for it goes to the local people.
In a statement here on Thursday, she said the verdict should have come three years before, but everyone is welcoming it. Though delayed, "I feel at last justice was delivered to me," she added.
Reacting to the issue, she said the verdict was a slap on the face of the ruling BRS party making fun of democratic process by submitting false affidavits. Aruna expressed confidence that the victory on Thursday would translate into a victory for BJP across the State in ensuing Assembly elections.
