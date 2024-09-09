Asad Owaisi fetes JCB driver for saving 9 persons during floods

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi gave a cash reward of Rs 51,000 to Subhan Khan, who saved the lives of nine people trapped in flood water near Prakash Nagar bridge in Khammam.

The nine people who were stranded on the Prakash Nagar Munir bridge of Khammam last Saturday due to the massive rains in Khammam city were rescued by JCB driver Subhan Khan of Khammam at midnight without any concern for his own life.

Asaduddin Owaisi felicitated Subhan with a shawl and handed over a cash reward of Rs 51,000.

Asaduddin Owaisi wrote a letter to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy requesting immediate provision of a double-bedroom house in Khammam city for Subhan.