Asaduddin Owaisi unites groups of Gangaputra Samaj

Karwan: AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, along with the members of Gangaputra and Hindi Rajaka Samaj, laid a foundation for the development works of Gangaputra Sangam graveyard in Jiyaguda under Karwan constituency on Wednesday.



Speaking on occasion, Kausar Mohiuddin said that the development works include construction works of compound wall, laying of flooring and drilling of borewell with a sanctioned amount of Rs 20 lakh. These works would be completed in the next three months. He said shades and electric poles will also be installed in the graveyard.

For the last several years, there was a dispute among groups of Hindi Rajaka Samaj and Gangaputra and later a survey was conducted by the authority on the representation of Asaduddin Owaisi in 2019. After the survey, the land of more than 2 acre is established as belonging to the Gangaputra Samaj graveyard. A notice was issued for the construction of the compound wall. Later, the MP made both the groups patch up in the overall interest of community and also laid a foundation stone of the graveyard.