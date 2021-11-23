  • Menu
Assailants forced man to drink alcohol, sexual assaults his wife in Hyderabad

In an horrific incident, two villagers forced a man to drink alcohol and sexual assaulted his wife here at Taramathipet of Abdullapurmet mandal in Hyderabad.

The accused also killed the woman later and fled the spot. They were identified as Suresh and Srikanth.

One of the two miscreants is said to be in police custody while another person is at large. The police registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

