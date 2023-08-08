Assembly elections approaching fast---Chief Secretary asks Collectors to achieve targets set by government

Hyderabad: As the State Assembly elections are approaching fast, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has directed the district collectors to complete the targets set by the government in the implementation of all welfare schemes and development programmes.

She held a video conference with the collectors and reviewed the progress of Telangana ku Haritha Haram, Sampada Vanaalu, plantation of one crore saplings, sheep distribution, financial assistance of Rs.1 lakh to minorities, Gruhalakshmi, Dalit Bandhu, compassionate appointments and regularisation of notary lands,.

The CS directed officials to complete the target set under Harita Haram fast.

Along with geo-tagging of every plant, measures should be taken to ensure that about 85 per cent of the plants survive.

The specified objectives under Sampada Vanaalu should be achieved; fencing should be taken up and boards should be set up for them. She said funds will be sanctioned from the Green Fund, if required, for the construction of protective walls for Sampada Vanaalu.

Compassionate appointments for 1,266

She ordered the process of compassionate appointments for 1,266 people in different districts within two weeks. The appointments should be completed immediately in accordance with the recently released GO 79 upgrading the existing office subordinates to junior assistants.

She said GO 84 has been released for regularisation of notary lands which people have been demanding for a long time.

As per GO, 125 square ft area can be regularised free; the plots of more than that area can be regularised by paying only Rs. 5 per sft in addition to stamp duty. She asked officials to sensitise people to avail this opportunity. The collectors were directed to receive applications for this immediately.

Under GO 59, steps have been taken to deposit the fixed amount for regularisation from those who have received notices.