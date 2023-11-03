Assembly poll nominations in Hyderabad from today

Hyderabad : In view of the State Assembly election the nomination process to begin from Friday, Hyderabad district election authorities have completed all the preparations to start receiving nominations of the candidates from the district. The candidates of the 15 Assembly constituencies will submit their forms to the election Returning Officers (ROs) at respective offices allotted by the election authorities. According to the Hyderabad District Election Officer (DEO), tight security arrangements have been made at the enrollment sites and no procession will be allowed within 100 metres of the RO offices during the process. “The preparations have been completed to start the nomination process with the notification. As many as 15 ROs have been designated for the enrollment process and 15 Assistant ROs have also been deployed for their cooperation and to ease the process of enrollment,” said Ronald Rose, Hyderabad DEO. A ‘candidate help desk’ was also setup at RO offices.

Hyderabad police have enforced Section 144 of CrPC in a 100-metre radius near the offices of the ROs in all 15 constituencies under Hyderabad district. Hyderabad City police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya issued the orders to stay in force from 10 am to 6 pm during the process. “In order to maintain law and order, peace and tranquility, and to prevent incidents of breach of peace, the police prohibit Assembly of five or more persons in a radius of 100 meters at the RO offices across the city,” he added.

The DEO said that interested candidates will have to provide their personal details including educational qualification, criminal record, and details of movable and immovable property during enrollment. The candidates will have to deposit money along with the nomination. They required to pay a security deposit of Rs 10,000 and candidates belonging to the SC/ST communities will pay a fee of Rs 5,000, they should produce their caste certificate. All parties are required to follow the rules of the election authorities. Strict action will be taken against those who violate the Election Code of Conduct, as per the rules.

Chief Electoral Officer, Vikas Raj said that the candidates who are contesting Assembly elections can file the nominations online. The notification of the election will be issued on November 3. For the nomination which has been filed online, the same documents should be given directly to the concerned election officer. In all constituencies, the officers will stop accepting nominations after 3 pm. Each candidate can make up to four nominations. The affidavits given by the candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the Central and State election commissions on the same day. A team of the Election Commission also reviewed the arrangements made for State Assembly elections. The team, comprising Senior Deputy Election Commissioners Dharmendra Sharma and Nitesh Kumar Vyas, and Principal Secretary, Avinash Kumar from New Delhi, to ascertain the fool-proof arrangements made for conducting free and fair polls.