ATM Burglars Steal 30 Lakh in Maheshwaram Using Gas Cutter

Four men stole 30 lakh in cash from a public sector bank (PSB) ATM in Maheshwaram during the night on Sunday. The accused arrived in a white car. They covered their faces, heads, and hands while committing the offence. They used a gas cutter to break open the ATM. The stolen cash was taken from the ATM cassettes.

The bank manager filed a complaint. The incident occurred at the Ravirala Branch's ATM. At 2:13 am on Sunday, she received an alert from the internal security system. The alert indicated a breach in the ATM. By the time she arrived, the crime had already occurred. The bank's deputy manager mentioned that the offenders cut open the ATM with a gas cutter and stole 29.69 lakh.

The bank authorities contacted the police. They reviewed the CCTV footage. The footage showed several men arriving at the ATM in a car. They first checked for CCTV cameras outside. They sprayed a can on the cameras to block them. Then, they used the gas cutter to open the machine. They fled the scene in the same car. The accused also carried a crowbar, which was used to pry open the ATM. The entire burglary took less than 10 minutes.