Attacks in B’desh: Hindus take out ‘Akrosh’ rally

Hyderabad: Members from several Hindu organisations on Sunday held a `Hindu Akrosh rally’ from the Bal Gangadhar Tilak statue, Koti, to the Veer Savarkar statue, Kacheguda Crossroads, condemning the genocide of Hindus by fundamentalist and Jihadi elements in trouble-torn Bangladesh.

Over 3,000 activists from the organisations and people supporting the cause, under the banner of Samastha Hindu Samaj, took part in the huge procession with placards. They raised slogans against the harassment of innocent Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. They demanded the government intervene and send a strong message to stop atrocities against Hindus. The Samastha Hindu Samaj core committee said it had already taken up a mass signature campaign; the list would be sent to PM Narendra Modi to take immediate remedial measures and send a befitting message to Bangladesh to stop attacks on Hindus.

The TTD Dharma Rakshana Vedika board member, Kamlesh ji Maharaj, condemned the inhumane and barbaric attacks on Hindus. He called upon Hindus, irrespective of their political affiliations, to unite and extend their solidarity to minority Hindus in Bangladesh so that Professor Yunus' government will take remedial measures on a war footing to protect the lives and properties of Hindus.

He said that thousands of Hindus turned shelterless as their houses were torched and gruesome attacks took place on women. Thousands of Hindus fled to safer zones, and thousands were still trapped there, he said. He demanded justice for Hindus of Bangla.