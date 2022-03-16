Austrian Parliamentary team calls on Governor Tamilisai

Hyderabad: A high-level delegation of the Austrian Parliament called on Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan, here, on Tuesday.

The delegation comprised Austria Parliament's National Council (Lower House) president Wolfgang Sobotka, Federal Council (Upper House) president Christine Schwarz-Fuchs, Ambassador of Austria Katharina Weiser, and other MPs. The Governor welcomed the delegation and honoured them with shawls and mementoes. Interacting with members, she hoped for further strengthening of bonds, cooperation, and bilateral relations between the two countries.

Dr Tamilisai called for intensified academic and cultural exchange programmes to promote people-to-people contact between the two nations.

She highlighted the historic and cultural relations between the two nations which have friendly diplomatic relations for more than seven decades. "I am happy and grateful that Austria has supported India's permanent seat in the UN Security Council," she added.

While highlighting the sound industrial, investor-friendly policies of Telangana, she invited the Austrian industry to invest in the State in a big way.

Dr Tamilisai hoped for strengthening of relations and deepening of cooperation in economic, trade, business, S & T, healthcare infrastructure, and environment between two countries. She emphasised that the two countries share values and ideals in promoting global peace.