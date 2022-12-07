Auto driver kidnapped and thrashed by group in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, Mohd. Irfan alias Imran, an auto-rickshaw driver from Rajendranagar was kidnapped by three persons allegedly belonging to a rival gang.



It is learnt that the victim Imran was taken to a secluded spot in Rajendranagar and allegedly thrashed after removing his clothes.

They further warned him of dire consequences before fleeing from the spot.

Based on a complaint from Imran, the Rajendranagar police booked a case and are investigating.

It was learnt that Imran was earlier too attacked by the gang.