Availability of seats in government medical colleges in TS triples

Hyderabad: The availability of medical seats in government medical colleges across Telangana has tripled; while the seats available at national level is 2.77 per cent, it is 8.11 per cent in the State.

According to data released in the form of a reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, in 2022, as many as 17,64,571 candidates had appeared in NEET (UG) examination. Of the total admissions of 95,313 students in medical colleges in MBBS during 2022-23, government medical colleges’ share was 48,929, which is 2.77 per cent of appeared students.

The number of MBBS seats in 2013-14 was 51,348 (24,468 in government colleges and 26,880 in private colleges). For 2023- 24, the number of MBBS seats in government colleges increased to 56,283 and in private colleges to 51,665, making a total of 107,948, an increase of 110 per cent over 2013-14.

The IMA-TS Scientific Committee convener Dr Kiran Madhala said while one in 36 who appeared for NEET exam got seat in government colleges across the country, whereas one in 12 who appeared got seat in government colleges in Telangana. He also said the availability of seats in government colleges in Telangana was triple of that in the country in 2022-23.

The IMA State president BN Rao said the government’s mission to increase medical colleges with one in each district was laudable. He said the health services would improve with medical colleges and PG colleges increasing. The services at the grassroot level would also improve.

Rao said when the area hospital is upgraded medical services would also improve. The beds and number of doctors also increases in upgraded hospitals. The CHCs will have 30 beds, in the area hospitals the beds will double to 100 and in district hospitals from 150 onwards.

Giving an example, he said there were 13 doctors and eight departments in CHC Vikarabad. When it was upgraded to a medical college, it had 134 doctors and 298 support staff and 36 departments. Similarly, the area hospital at Ramagundam had 31 doctors and 14 departments; when it was made a medical college it has 453 doctors, 558 support staff and 36 departments.

The district hospital in Khammam and Karimnagar had 60 doctors and when they were made medical colleges. There are 134 doctors and 298 support staff and 36 departments.