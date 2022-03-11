Aviation show to take off in Hyderabad from March 24

Hyderabad: Largest civil aviation show 'Wings India 2022' will be held at the Begumpet Airport from March 24 to 27 with the first two days being the business days and the rest for the general public. A team of Air Force will be participating in aerobatics. More than 125 international and domestic exhibitors have confirmed their participation along with 11 hospitality chalets, 15 country delegations and 25 States and Union Territories.

A preparatory meeting to discuss the matters related to the organisation of Wings India 2022 event was held on Tuesday with the presence of Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation at Begumpet Airport along with officials of the State government, Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

FICCI briefed the attendees regarding the overwhelming response received for the event and elucidated the execution plans pertaining to various activities for the event. The meeting was also attended by officials from various departments, authorities involved in the facilitation of infrastructure, police, civic body and other departments.