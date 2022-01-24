Avoid fear, follow protocols: Talasani

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry and Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has said that the fever survey will help check the Corona and Omicron case surge. He participated in some developmental programmes in the city.

Talasani claimed that only the State was conducting fever survey to identify cases and check them. The health staff, he said, was asked to give medical kits to people with symptoms. On the first day itself lakhs of people were covered and got medical kits. Allaying fears about symptoms like fever, cold and related ailments as common, he said people should not worry or fear.

The minister said the State has started a booster dose for senior citizens and those with long-term ailments. The booster dose as per the Central guidelines was needed to check the virus spread among people with symptoms.

Yadav said by wearing masks, sanitising hands and maintaining social distancing norms people can stop spreading virus or infections. "We need to stop the virus and infections by following protocols as per the Central guidelines. The State has achieved 100 per cent first dose of vaccination and completed the second dose reaching 80 per cent", he said. "Now that cases are on the rise and to diminish them in March, we have to be more careful.

The government will complete its task with people's cooperation to cover them with vaccination. "People can prevent the virus and infections by following Corona protocols," he said.