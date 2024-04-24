  • Menu
AYUSH dept clarifies on stipends of house surgeons

Hyderabad: Telangana State Director of AYUSH issued a clarification regarding a news item: ‘Stipends: It's a raw deal for TS AYUSH house surgeons’ published in The Hans India on April 10, 2024.

In a rejoinder on Tuesday, director M Prashanti IAS, deputy director (Admn), department of AYUSH, TS, said the government vide G.O.Ms.No. 177, HM&FW department, dated October 6, 2023, enhanced the stipends at the rate of 30 per cent to all the house surgeons and PG students of the AYUSH department.

“The department of AYUSH has filed the review petition with R.P.(C) No. 167/2024 in Special Leave Petition No. 16175/2023 praying the Hon'ble Apex Court to review the order dated 24-7-2023 passed in SLP No.16175/2023 and the Hon'ble Supreme Court have admitted the same and passed an interim order on 19-3-2024 issuing notices to the respondents therein with a direct that contempt proceeding will not be initiated or proceeded in the matter,” she said.

Prashanti added that given the facts and circumstances that have been put forth before the Supreme Court of India in the R.P. (C) No.157/2024 in SLP No.16175/2023, the same is now sub-judice before the court.

