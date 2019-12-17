Ayyappa Maha Padipuja performed at Exhibition Grounds

Nampally: Bhagyanagar Ayyappa Seva Samithi performed 12th Ayyappa Maha Padipuja with religious fervor at Exhibition Grounds here on Monday. Health Minister Eatela Rajender and MLA Raja Singh were invited as chief guests.

Descendants of Ayyappa Swami and Pandala king Shashi Kumar Varma and former priest of Shabarimalai temple Shashi Namboodri performed the puja. The premises of the temple reverberated with 'Swamiye Sharanam Ayyappa' during the puja. While the devotees sang Ayyappa Bhajans, Shashi Namboodri lighted the lamps on 18 steps of padipuja.

Speaking on the occasion, Eatela Rajender congratulated the devotees for performing deeksha, which involves 41 days of rigorous life with utmost devotion. He said he believes that Ayyappa would fulfill desires of the devotees. He urged Ayyappa devotees to practise deeksha with utmost devotion and spiritual contemplation.

He offered special prayers along with his family members on the occasion. Exhibition Society secretary Dr Prabha Shankar, former secretary GV Ranga Reddy, Nirmal Kumar Yadav, a large number of Ayyappa devotees, guruswamy and others were seen. A blood donation camp was organised at the venue on the occasion.