Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

B Chandrashekar awarded Param Vishisht Seva medal

B Chandrashekar awarded Param Vishisht Seva medal
Hyderabad: On the eve of Republic Day,2024 Former Commandant of Air Force Academy Dundigal, Bavisetti Chandrasekhar has been awarded the Param...

Hyderabad: On the eve of Republic Day,2024 Former Commandant of Air Force Academy Dundigal, Bavisetti Chandrasekhar has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM). He was commissioned in the flying branch of the Indian Air Force, as a helicopter pilot in 1984

