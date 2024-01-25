Live
- South Korean ruling party lawmaker attacked on street
- Samrat Chaudhary leaves for Delhi to attend 'high-level' meeting
- Usman Khawaja named ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year 2023
- Halal products FIR: SC protects Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Halal Trust and its officials from coercive action
- Lalu Prasad Yadav meets his party’s lieutenants in Patna
- Rajnath Singh asks Class 11 student to deliver his speech
- Serial cheater inspired by Bollywood flick 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl' lands in Delhi Police net
- What's behind alarming rise in post-Covid heart disease deaths
- Alleging nexus, Congress organises ‘BJD-BJP wedding’
- Three students die amid cold wave in Bihar in last 24 hours
Just In
B Chandrashekar awarded Param Vishisht Seva medal
Highlights
Hyderabad: On the eve of Republic Day,2024 Former Commandant of Air Force Academy Dundigal, Bavisetti Chandrasekhar has been awarded the Param...
Hyderabad: On the eve of Republic Day,2024 Former Commandant of Air Force Academy Dundigal, Bavisetti Chandrasekhar has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM). He was commissioned in the flying branch of the Indian Air Force, as a helicopter pilot in 1984
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS