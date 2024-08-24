Babus spur land acquisition process for Old City Metro

Hyderabad: Around 1,200 properties will be affected by road widening and station construction under the Old City Metro project. In this regard, the land acquisition process for the Old City Metro between MGBS and Chandrayangutta, a stretch of 7.5 km, is being expedited by Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities.

According to Metro Rail officials, out of the 1,200 affected properties, notifications have been issued for 400 under the Land Acquisition Act 2013. The road is being widened to 100 feet as per the GHMC master plan. However, the road is being widened to 120 feet at metro station locations. Currently, the road width varies from 50 to 60 feet from Darulshifa Junction to Shalibanda Junction, while it is 80 feet from Shalibanda Junction to Chandrayangutta. As a result, the affected portion of each property in the majority of cases will be around 20 to 25 feet from Darulshifa to Shalibanda and about 10 feet from Shalibanda to Chandrayangutta. However, the affected portion will increase at station locations and in stretches with deep curvature.

NVS Reddy, Managing Director, HAML, stated that in addition to conventional survey methods, a LiDAR drone survey was conducted to obtain a 3D view of the affected properties and their neighbouring properties. HAML engineers are also carrying out physical inspections for the structural valuation of the affected properties. He indicated that all 103 religious and other sensitive structures along this stretch are being protected through innovative engineering solutions and careful adjustment of metro pillars and station locations.

The owners of the affected properties can seek clarifications, file objections, and address other concerns at the office of the LAO, HAML, during the stipulated period. The whole land acquisition process is expected to take about eight months, as per the procedures of the L.A. Act, he added.