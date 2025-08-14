Back Rahul who is fighting EC over BJP vote theft, Jagga Reddy tells people

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC working president Jagga Reddy on Wednesday appealed to people, including those in the Telugu states, to stand in support of Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is fighting the Election Commission over the issue of BJP’s vote theft. He justified his call for support Rahul’s efforts, as he ‘questioned negligent attitude of the Election Commission’.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, Reddy alleged that the Chief Election Commissioner ‘is reading the script written by BJP and RSS. No inquiry is being done into the questions raised by Rahul Gandhi.

“The Election Commission too is nothing but an RSS script reader; the EC is following BJP’s footsteps. Through RSS-affiliated organisations, bogus votes have been created. It is the responsibility of the Election Commission to say whether that is true or false. The EC, once considered secure, has strayed from the right path; it is following BJP’s lead,” he said.

He accused the BJP and RSS are ‘playing with people’s lives. They are conspiring to crush the freedom of the people of this country. BJP has returned for a third time due to bogus votes. The constitution grants every citizen independence and liberty through the right to vote. In remote villages and unseen areas, bogus votes were registered as part of an election victory plan. Power was gained through bogus votes. This is a strategic attempt by BJP.

The BJP and RSS have expertise in creating bogus votes. This bogus voting process happened across the country,” he said.

According to Reddy, “Unexpectedly, after Modi became PM for the third time, many doubts arose. There is suspicion that the votes of over 40 MPs, which made Modi PM, were bogus”. He claimed that BJP is taking revenge on Rahul Gandhi’s family. The BJP’s conspiracy is that Ambedkar’s constitution should not remain. The Prime Minister’s post is nothing new for Rahul Gandhi. BJP is acting with malice towards Rahul Gandhi’s family, he said.

According to Reddy, “AP politics is like brothers sitting together at a toddy shop. BJP is the toddy shop, and the brothers are Chandrababu and Jagan. Both Chandrababu and Jagan are slaves to BJP. It is unclear whether ex-CM Kiran Kumar Reddy is a BJP leader or an Election Commissioner. He took the note given by a BJP leader and read it… Kiran Kumar Reddy is just a script reader. Even though Purandeswari is NTR’s daughter, she too reads the BJP script”.

Jagga Reddy said: “In our Congress, everyone has courage. Even the Komatireddy brothers are courageous people”.