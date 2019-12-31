Trending :
Bahujan Student Federation felicitates former VC S Ramachandram

Osmania University: 'Bahujan Student Federation' under the direction of federation president Velpula Sanjay felicitated former vice chancellor S Ramachandram on his retirement.

Penta Krishna, Ambedkar, Darshan, Srinu, Manjula, Praveen, Yerra Swamy, Govind Naresh, Raju and others were present.

