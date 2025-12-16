Bajrang Dal leader Jivan, hundreds of youth from Cong, BRS join BJP

Hyderabad: In a boost to the BJP youth outreach in Telangana, Bajrang Dal State Vice President Jivan, along with hundreds of young supporters from Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formally joined the BJP on Monday.

Welcoming the new entrants at the party office, Telangana State unit BJP President N Ramchander Rao declared that the BJP is a “youth party” and emphasised that young leaders have a promising political future if they dedicate themselves with sincerity and hard work. He highlighted the recent appointment of 45-year-old Nitin Nabin as the BJP’s national working president as evidence of the party’s commitment to empowering youth for nation-building and organisational growth.

Rao urged the youth of Telangana to play a decisive role in unseating what he described as the “corrupt Congress government” in the upcoming assembly elections. He called upon the new members to expose the failures of the ruling party and strengthen the BJP’s presence across the state. Stressing the importance of grassroots mobilisation, Rao also appealed to party workers and youth to focus on capturing the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in the forthcoming civic polls, asserting that “youth is the strength of the party.”

Earlier, Jivan was formally welcomed into the BJP fold with the party scarf, symbolising his commitment to the new political journey. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from hundreds of youths who shifted their allegiance from the Congress and BRS, signalling a growing momentum for the BJP among younger demographics.

Prominent leaders, including Medchal Urban district ex-president Kanta Rao, state party chief spokesperson and media in-charge NV Subhash, and other senior functionaries, were present at the gathering, underscoring the importance of the occasion for the party’s expansion strategy in Telangana.