Bal Puraskar for Hyderabad kid

Hyderabad: A ninth standard boy from Hyderabad has been selected for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award -2021 which is to be presented to the prodigy Hemesh Chadalavada in New Delhi on the Republic Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also interact with the award winners a day before the Republic Day in New Delhi.

The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development Joint Secretary, Astha Saxena Khatwani, in an official communication to the State Government informed the selection of Hemesh for the prestigious award. The 13-year-old schoolboy has developed a Smart Wristband to monitor elderly and disabled particularly the persons suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

The device would help the patient to monitor the health status mainly the wandering outside, pulse and blood pressure from time to time. If the patient goes out wandering somewhere an alert would be sent to the caregiver and doctor immediately. A special app which displays the health status would also send the details to the doctor on a daily basis.



