Balaji temple to be closed on Tuesday due to Chandra Grahan

Hyderabad: The Balaji Temple will remain shut for over 20 hours on Tuesday due to the lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan).

"On Tuesday, due to the lunar eclipse, the doors of the temple will be closed from 8:00 am to 6:00 am on Wednesday. Shuddhi Punyahavachanam after the Grahanam and Abhishekam will be done in Ekantham. Later, devotees would be allowed to offer prayers," the temple officials said.

The partial lunar eclipse will begin at around 2:39 pm (IST) and will reach its totality phase at around 3:46 pm (IST). The eclipse in terms of the darkness of the moon will be maximum at 4:29 pm.

The total eclipse will end at around 5:11 pm and the partial eclipse will end around 6:19 pm. Because the moon is below the horizon everywhere in India at the time, the start of the partial and total eclipse will not be visible here.