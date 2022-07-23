Balanagar FOB thrown open to public

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi along with Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao and GHMC Corporators inaugurated the most awaited Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Balanagar on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said, "For the benefit of pedestrians, 22 FoBs were taken up at a cost of Rs 76.65 crore and seven FOBs have been completed spending Rs 23.10 crore and five bridges have been inaugurated.

She said that efforts are being made to provide better infrastructure to the people in the city. For better transportation of the people, the construction of flyovers, ROBs, RUB, CRMP and SRDP works are being undertaken and made available to the people. According to the GHMC officials, the FOB has been built at a cost of Rs 3.25 crore for the benefit of pedestrians and to avoid accidents.

GHMC Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner V Mamatha, Deputy Commissioner and Engineers were present on the occasion.