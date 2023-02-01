Ban cannot silence me: GJCLA president Madhusudhan Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Government Junior College Lecturers Association president P Madhusudhan Reddy late on Tuesday said that TSBIE Commissioner Navin Mittal cannot silence him by actions like banning his entry into the office of the BIE. Reacting to the proceedings issued by Mittal, Reddy said as a leader, he had raised the issues and objections with the Commissioner in person in the case of online evaluation of answer scripts.

Any shift to online evaluation without imparting proper training to the lecturers would be detrimental to the students' interests.

He said the Commissioner did not listen to him which forced him to go public on the issue. "Maybe my entry is detrimental to the interests of the Commissioner, not to the department. He said he would continue to voice his concern through letters to the Commissioner and TSBIE, Education Minister and the state government.

Reddy dared Mittal to institute a probe into the allegations levelled by him. He said that Mittal was perhaps angry with him as he had denied affiliation to several corporate institutions and decided to allow about 2 lakh students as private candidates.

If 2 lakh students were asked to write the Intermediate examinations as private candidates it would make them lose the opportunity to write the NEET examination.

He said his allegation against the Commissioner was that the Education Minister had categorically stated that the online verification of the answer scripts would be done only in the case of one subject. But, how could he get the approval to conduct online verification for Arts and Social Sciences, he asked.