Bandi accuses TRS govt of bilking Central funds

Hyderabad: In an open letter to village sarpanches, State BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the TRS government is acting contrary to the Constitutional spirit by slashing down the powers of sarpanches and added that the Union government brought in a new law strengthening local self-governing bodies across the country.

Sanjay said that the BJP was committed to the spirit 73rd and 74th amendment Acts and that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allotted maximum funds for the cause of local self-governance, to achieve self-reliance as envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi. Sanjay reminded that the TRS election manifesto in 2014 promised strengthening of Panchayati Raj institutions which were weakened and politicised in six decades of incompetent rule. However, he said such promises were not met even after eight years of formation of separate Telangana State. Instead, the TRS government is yet again on the path to weaken the institutions while the Sarpanches are working towards development by taking loans, he added.

In the letter, Sanjay also said that the State government has 2-20 lakh pending bills per gram panchayat. He noted that while it is being said in GOs that funds have been sanctioned, the State government was freezing public accounts of sarpanches and is even threatening to suspend them. Sanjay assured that if they chose to fight for their rights, BJP would support them. He also said the that Centre was providing funds for developmental projects, including Rs 11 lakh for Palle Pragati and constructing Vaikuntha Dhamams, Rs 10 lakh for Rythu Vedika, Rs 4 lakh for Palle Prakruthi Vanam, Rs 2.5 lakh for construction of dump yards, Rs 1.5 lakh for setting up of nurseries in each village panchayat.

Sanjay wrote to the Sarpanches that they have to fight for their pending bills and their rights, as they have not been elected from any particular party. He sought support from them for the silent protest against the TRS government for the rights of Sarpanches and local body representatives, which will be taken up by the Telangana BJP unit soon.