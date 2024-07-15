Live
Bandi congratulates PM Modi on 100mn mark
Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar took to X social media handle and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for touching the 100 million mark of followers.
On Sunday, Sanjay said, "Congratulations to Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji for hitting the incredible 100 million follower mark on X. As the world’s most followed leader, Modi Ji’s influence and leadership continue to resonate across the globe."
This landmark achievement underscores his massive appeal in India and his profound impact internationally, he added.
