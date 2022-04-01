Bandi has no right to take up padayatra: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader and State Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday questioned with what face the BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar would take up padayatra against the government in the State.

Speaking to media persons after taking part in a few developmental works in Narmetta village of Nangunuru mandal on Thursday, Harish said Bandi Sanjay doesn't have any right to undertake padayatra as his party's government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spoiling the lives of people with its lopsided policies.

"Mention a few good things done by the Modi government for the development of Telangana? Despite pleading repeatedly by the TRS government, Narendra Modi was evincing no interest in raising reservation for Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes, not purchasing the paddy produced by Telangana farmers and not releasing job notifications. It is also imposing additional burden on the common man with daily hike in fuel and cooking gas prices. Farmers are now not in a position to purchase fertilizers due to high prices," said Harish Rao.

Alleging that the Narendra Modi government's contribution to Telangana was nil, Harish demanded Bandi Sanjay to spell out what the Centre had done to Telangana in the last eight years. He also criticised Union Minister Kishan Reddy for maintaining silence over the reduction of working days by the Centre under the employment guarantee scheme works under the Telangana quota and demanded that the Union Minister take an initiative of increasing the quota of working days.

Harish said that if Bandi Sanjay does not answer these questions, people of the State would not allow him to take up padayatra. He called upon the people to decide which side they were on.

"The BJP leaders are the ones who increase prices. The TRS leaders distribute the resources to people. Decide who you want to support. Take up discussion in the villages," said Harish Rao.