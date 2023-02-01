Bandi lashes out at BRS MPs for boycotting President's address

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday lashed out at the BRS MPs for boycotting the joint address of Parliament by President Droupadi Murmu on the first day of Budget session. He demanded their unconditional apology for insulting an Adivasi woman.

Speaking to the media,along with other State MPs at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, he said it was shameful on the part of BRS that it had chosen to boycott the first speech of an Adivasi woman President in Parliament.

Stating that no saner MP would think of boycotting after listening to the President's speech, Bandi said it had shown a direction to the country. It explained how the nation made rapid strides in every field in the last nine years and how it was going to emerge as a superpower in the next 25 years.

"If the BRS MPs had any objection to any of the observations of the President, they can as well point them out during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks," he said.

Bandi stated that the party had made persons belonging to minorities and Scheduled Castes as President; this time it had made an Adivasi woman as the head of State.

"But the BRS had made every attempt to defeat Murmu in the Presidential elections, as it had no respect for her. For that matter, it has utter contempt towards women belonging to dalit, girijan and weaker sections communities. "It is evident from the way the KCR government has been ill-treating a woman Governor who is from weaker sections," he alleged.

Bandi said those who had been advising the BRS would only ruin the party. "KCR doesn't give any opportunity to discuss people's issues in the State Assembly. If anybody tries to raise his or her voice, they would be suspended. The BRS MPs will not take part in discussions in Parliament because they are afraid that their own government in Telangana would get exposed for not implementing welfare schemes of the Centre," he pointed out.

The Karimnagar MP also found fault with the police of Karimnagar district for assaulting and arresting Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activists in the district on the occasion of the visit of the CM's son and BRS working president K T Rama Rao.

When the BJP leaders tried to meet the minister to give him a representation on filling up vacant government jobs, the police arrested them and kept silent when the BRS leaders were assaulting them.

"We strongly condemn this undemocratic attitude of the government. The day is not far off when people chase the BRS leaders on roads. If the ABVP activists really revolt, the BRS cannot protect themselves even for a minute," he warned.