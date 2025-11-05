Bandi Sanjay inspects world’s highest railway bridge; vows full support for Manipur’s development

Imphal/Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay inspected the construction of the world’s highest railway bridge in Manipur’s Noni district, reaffirming the Centre’s commitment to accelerating development in the state’s most backward regions. The bridge, part of the ambitious Jiribam-Imphal railway line project, is being built at a height of 141 metres with seven pillars spanning 703 metres, and is set to become a global engineering landmark.

The Rs 650 crore bridge is a key component of the Rs 21,885 crore railway corridor connecting Imphal to the national railway network via Assam. Officials briefed the minister that the bridge will be completed by March 2026, while the entire 110 km railway line--featuring 55 tunnels, including one of 10.25 km length--will be operational by December 2028.

Walking half a kilometre along the bridge site, Bandi Sanjay praised the engineering teams for their dedication despite harsh terrain and weather. He said the project will transform connectivity, ease transportation, and stand as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of inclusive development. “This bridge will place Manipur firmly on the Indian Railways map,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the minister arrived by helicopter and held a review meeting with Collector Sarath Chandra, the District SP and senior officials from Tamenglong district.

He was briefed on challenges in implementing central schemes, including a lack of infrastructure, a shortage of teachers, and only 13 doctors serving a population of 59,000. He assured full central support and promised to escalate proposals to the relevant ministries.

Bandi Sanjay also met with local leaders, SHGs, and public representatives, collecting petitions and pledging action. He planted a sapling to mark his visit and toured an exhibition showcasing local products.

“The Centre is committed to ensuring that even the remotest corners of India receive the fruits of development,” he said, urging officials to intensify efforts and ensure full coverage of central welfare schemes.