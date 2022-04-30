Bandi Sanjay Kumar slams KCR for blatant lies on stopping migration from Palamuru

Narayanpet/Hyderabad: Taking part in 16th day of Praja Sangrama Padayatra in Narayanpet, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay slammed KCR and other TRS leaders for their false claims and blatant lies on reducing Palamuru migration. After reaching Narayanpet on Friday, Bandi Sanjay went straight to Narayanpet Bus depot and met with people who had boarded Mumbai bus and interacted with them and learned about their whereabouts and where they were heading.

Speaking on the occasion, Bandi Sanjay recollected how the TRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao and other TRS leaders were falsely claiming at the recently concluded TRS plenary in Hyderabad that they had completely ended migration from Palamuru and converted Mahbubnagar region into a green belt.

"Chief Minister KCR and his team of Ministers and MLAs are all telling blatant lies to the people and fooling every one. We are having clear evidence of how hundreds of people from Gadwal, Narayanpet, Makhtal, Kosgi and Kodangal are migrating bigger cities like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad in search of livelihood, leaving their wives, mothers, old aged and small children in the villages. We also found in the villages many houses were locked as all those families have moved to bigger cities in search of a living." "Had the Chief Minister really constructed the new lift irrigation projects and provided employment opportunities to the farmers, labourers and educated youth, today, we wouldn't have to see daily two buses to Mumbai from Narayanpet," slammed Bandi Sanjay.

The BJP leader said that by not letting the farmers to grow paddy KCR had rendered lakhs of farmers labourers unemployed in the rural areas, who are now migrating to bigger cities for livelihood. Upon interacting with the Mumbai bus driver, Bandi Sanjay was told that every day one bus carries at least 50 persons to Mumbai. During peak seasons some migrants also take private buses and go to Mumbai, Pune, Raichur and other bigger cities in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Hyderabad.

Bandi Sanjay said that the time has come for ending the rule of TRS party and its rulers who are corrupt, atrocious, autocratic and completely full of lies and misleading the public with their false promises just for grabbing the votes of the public.

Bandi Sanjay urged the people to give a chance to the BJP and he said he would bring comprehensive changes in the lives of people.

He said priority will be given to free education and free healthcare to each and every person in the State and would ensure that each and every acre of land in the Palamuru region would get irrigation waters by completing all the irrigation projects on priority in region.

The BJP state president said that the TRS leaders have lost all their credibility and today the people of Palamuru are not ready to heed the false claims and false promises of the TRS party and their leaders and they would support BJP in the next elections.