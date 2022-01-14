Bandi Sanjay Kumar warns of mass agitation if KCR fails to fulfil promises

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday said that BJP would launch a massive agitation against the TRS government if Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not fulfil the promises made to people.

In an 'open letter', Sanjay referred to the CM letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terming it 'full of lies'. He alleged that KCR had written the letter to only to divert the attention of people from the party's agitation against their problems.

The Karimnagar MP stated that people of the State were forced to celebrate Sankranti festival in tears. Referring to the CM's promises, he said that the government (CM) should distribute fertiliser free to farmers across the State.

Bandi demanded the CM to waive farm loans of Rs.1 lakh, besides demanding KCR to announce a bonus of Rs.500 for paddy, cotton and maize. He also wanted the government to amend GO 317 and fill two lakh vacant posts in the State. He said all the demands should be implemented by the CM before Ugadi.