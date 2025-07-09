Bandi Sanjay to launch distribution of 20K bicycles today

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar who in the past, donated medicines, medical equipment, ambulances and freezers to government hospitals on his birth day has decided this time to launch an innovative programme to distribute bicycles to the students studying Class X in the government schools in the Karimnagar parlimentary constituency from tomorrow.

Bandi Sanjay has set a target of distributing a total of 20,000 bicycles. An order has also been placed with a branded bicycle company to this end. These bicycles were purchased by paying CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds. The Karimnagar Ambedkar Stadium will be the venue for the inaugural program of distributing these bicycles. All arrangements are being made at the stadium for this.

Firstly, Bandi Sanjay is going to hand over bicycles to the students studying in tents in Karimnagar town at 11 am tomorrow. A total of 21 stalls have been set up and decorated with colorful balloons and Shamianas.

Along with the Union Minister, District Collector Pamela Satpati, City Police Commissioner Ghaus Alam and many other high officials and district education department officials will attend this program.

On the other hand, the responsibility of distributing bicycles has been entrusted to the District Collector to provide bicycles to every student. The Collector has compiled a list of students using details from the District Education Officer and the Mandal Education Officers from the respective schools under their jurisdiction. The officials will distribute bicycles to the respective assembly constituencies, mandals, and villages accordingly. The Collector has been tasked with distributing bicycles to every student in Class X at government schools within one month. This distribution aims to alleviate the hardships faced by the students. They do not have adequate transport facilities to go from their homes to school, and they cannot afford to take autos or buses. Especially when it comes to Class X, they have to attend special classes even after school hours. Due to this, they have to stay in school until dusk. Keeping this in mind, against this backdrop, Bandi Sanjay collected CSR funds and purchased 20,000 bicycles to distribute in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a gift to the students.

The MP has focused on the medical and education sectors by extending support every year on his birthday. Bandi Sanjay has previously donated medical equipment worth Rs 2 crore from his own pocket to enhance services for patients in the district government hospitals within the Karimnagar Parliament constituency and across the seven assembly segments. He has also provided ambulances under the initiative called 'Sanjay Suraksha.' In addition to these efforts, he has supplied essential medical equipment, including medications and freezers, to various hospitals. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he personally visited patients to provide consultations.He also ensured that they received all necessary supplies, including medicines, injections, and gloves, while reassuring them of his support.