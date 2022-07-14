Bandi scared of losing in next Assembly polls: Congress

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Wednesday lashed out at the State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for coming up with different excuses as he was scared of losing in the next Assembly elections.

TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi said Bandi was claiming that the BJP would win in the next elections by citing a fake survey report done by an unknown organisation.

He made it clear that the people in the State were with the Congress party after announcement of Warangal Declaration. Citing an internal survey of the party, Ravi said the Congress party would win 90 to 99 Assembly seats in the next elections and added that the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy stated the same in his media interaction.

Mallu Ravi alleged that the BJP, in collusion with the ruling TRS party, came up with the fake survey report as the two parties were not able to digest the love of the people being received by the Congress party.

He made it clear that the BJP did not have power in the State and said that Congress was in the number one position in the undivided Mahbubnagar district. He mocked that the BJP did not have guts to hold a public meeting in Siricilla and Gajwel Assembly constituencies.