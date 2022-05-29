Bandi speaking like insane person to create chaos: Ponnam

Hyderabad: Former MP and senior Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday condemned the hate speech of State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar delivered during Hindu Ekta Rally at Karimnagar.

He said Bandi spoke like an insane person during the rally and added that Sanjay made the hate speech only to create a sensation in the State.

Stating that Rama Rajya means to keep the people of all communities happy, Ponnam faulted the comments of Sanjay that they would demolish mosques in the State. He said Bandi Sanjay had turned into a joker and mocked that Bandi was the number one leader, who is trolled the most.

Questioning the silence of the State government over the hate speech of Bandi Sanjay, he asked the authorities concerned as to why they did not take any action on the issue so far. He said that Bandi Sanjay had won in the Lok Sabha elections by banking upon a provocative statement of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and added that Sanjay was destroying the peaceful atmosphere in the State with his hate speeches.

He asked Bandi whether the States being ruled by the BJP were demolishing the mosques in their States. Referring to the oftrepeated statements of Bandi Sanjay and Narendra Modi that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was indulging in corrupt activities in Telangana, Ponnam said the Prime Minister has not taken any action in the issue so far.