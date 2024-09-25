Bandlaguda RTA office wallows in utter neglect

Hyderabad: The Road Transport Authority office at Bandlaguda in the Old City lies in utter neglect. Hundreds of applicants visiting the Bandlaguda RTA office face hurdles due to bad roads filled with sludge following heavy rains, creating hazardous conditions that not only impede travel but also pose a risk to the safety of those attempting to reach the office. Additionally, the RTO office lacks basic facilities.

The south zone RTA office, which was earlier located at Kishanbagh, was shifted to Bandlaguda in 2015. Nearly a decade has passed, yet the transport department fails to provide proper amenities for applicants visiting the office for transport-related services. Moreover, during rains, the condition of the office premises worsens significantly.

Visiting the office reveals the horrible condition of the roads, with potholes filled with water and sludge covering the entire premises. The license testing track is also in poor condition. However, when it rains, there is no waiting area for applicants, forcing them to stand outside in the rain.

“On Tuesday, when it was raining heavily, we applicants were forced to wait near a shed in an open area, as there was no waiting space,” said Mohamed Muzammil, an applicant. Following the rains, the entire office premises became worse, with sludge everywhere.

The Hans India has been highlighting the issue that the Bandlaguda RTA office lacks proper facilities, including toilets, with no separate toilets for women, no waiting hall, drinking water, proper roads, or wheelchair access. For security reasons, there is also no proper boundary wall. Despite this, no steps have been taken to provide facilities for people visiting the office.

Mahmood Hussain Makke, a social activist, stated that there is no proper road leading to the office. Starting from the main road, the entire area is filled with potholes and muck everywhere. He said, “The RTA office also lacks basic facilities, including toilets, causing huge inconvenience to women applicants.”

Women applicants visiting the RTA express that it is inconvenient to use the same washroom. “We feel very offended when we are inside the washroom and some male knocks on the door,” said Arti Neelam, a woman applicant.

Mahmood added, “In February, joint commissioner C Ramesh inspected the RTA south zone and instructed the concerned officers to provide basic necessities, including separate toilets for women and drinking water. However, no facilities have been provided to date.”

Telangana State Auto and Motor Vehicle Association General Secretary M. Dayanand noted that there are 11 RTA offices in the twin cities, and none of them provide a separate washroom for women. Furthermore, there are no other basic facilities, including seating areas.

He remarked, “The government transport department, which is one of the highest revenue-generating departments, lacks basic facilities for the people visiting the office.