Bank of Baroda launches bob BRO savings account

Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda (BoB), a public sector bank, has launched the bob BRO Savings Account - a zero balance savings account especially designed for students aged 16-25 years. This account provides students access to a banking programme that is customised to meet their specific needs and is easy and straightforward to operate, with no minimum balance requirement and lifetime-free debit card.

The bob Bro Savings Account comes with a bundle of offers for students including 15 basis points interest rate concession on education loans, complete waiver of processing fee on education loans and a lifetime free RuPay Platinum Debit Card with exclusive offers on top brands in categories such as electronics, consumer durables, travel, food, fashion, entertainment, lifestyle, grocery and health.

To tap the youth, the BoB has tied up with Mood Indigo, IIT Bombay’s annual student fest and Asia’s largest college cultural festival, as the exclusive banking partner. In its 53rd edition this year, Mood Indigo takes place from December 18-21, playing host to college students from across the country. The bank has also collaborated with Spotify for all the students attending Mood Indigo. Ravindra Singh Negi, Chief General Manager - Retail Liabilities & NRI Business, BoB, said: “Today’s youth are looking for a richer, more personalised and rewarding experience with their bank, backed by safety and service.