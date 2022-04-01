Bank of India opens NBG South 2 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Bank of India on Friday announced the inauguration of its new National Banking Group (NBG) South 2 having its headquarters at Hyderabad on Friday. It was opened by MD and CEO of Bank of India A K Das.

NBG-South-2, commenced its operations from April 1. G-South-2 will serve customers of 357 branches located in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. NBG South is now renamed as NBG South-1.

This move is a part of the Bank's strategy to intense connection with branches and strengthen its relationship with its customers. NBG-South 2 will also ensure better control and supervision over banking activities in its jurisdiction and provide improved services to its customer based in three southern States. It will facilitate greater flexibility in banking operations and prompt decision making, deployment of staff based on their skills, explore local business opportunities across the sectors and deepen the financial inclusion.