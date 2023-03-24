Banned E-cigarettes sold openly in Hyderabad, claims a survey

Hyderabad: Despite a ban on electronic cigarettes by the Union government in 2019, the E-cigarettes are easily available in tobacco shops and are sold to children below 18 years of age. This is revealed in a recent survey conducted by Voluntary Health Association of India in the city of Hyderabad.

A rapid survey and sample collection was done to ascertain evidences of the violation of E-cigarette ban wherein shops/vendors were randomly selected for the investigation. The survey was conducted and evidence was gathered through both online and offline modes. The field investigators observed the availability of E-cigarettes, verification of age, checked on the awareness on E-cigarette ban among vendors and subsequent penalties in case found guilty among other observations.

The key findings of the survey were that E-cigarettes got delivered within 1-2 days when ordered online (through E-commerce websites, exclusive vape websites, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook or other social media sites) and were being sold without any age verification. E-cigarettes were available among tobacco vendors near educational institutions. Few tobacco vendors were not selling E-cigarettes but assured a door step delivery as per the demand. Most of the vendors were not aware of the law banning E-cigarettes and were openly selling it. While ordering online, a few websites asked for age verification which merely required ticking a checkbox asking whether 18 years or above. E-cigarettes that are being sold were mostly manufactured in China.

The ban on electronic cigarette was introduced to protect our younger generation from a new form of toxic addiction. However, its enforcement has been weak, resulting in market being flooded with cheap and unbranded Chinese make E-cigarettes. Thus, a coordinated effort at the Central and State level is urgently needed to ensure the ban is effective, says Bhavna Mukopadhyay, Chief Executive, Voluntary Health Association of India.

"E-cigarettes were banned in India due to its health risks and to ensure it doesn't become an epidemic among children and young adults. Government must ensure the effective compliance and enforcement of the ban", Dr. Harit Chaturvedi, Chairman, Max Institute of Cancer Care.