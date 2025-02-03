Basavatarakam cancer centre holds 2-day workshop

Hyderabad: The uro-oncology wing of Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (BIACH&RI) organised a unique work on using advanced robotic surgical system in uro oncology related surgical procedures.

As part of the two day work shop surgeons team lead by Dr Rakesh Sharma along with Dr Srivatsa Narasimha, Dr Ashwin Giridhar, Dr Amiresh Mohan have performed unique surgeries such robotic radical prostatectomy, robotic partial nephrectomy, robotic radical cystectomy with intracorporeal ileal conduit; robotic adrenalectomy; robotic radical nephrectomy.

The two day workshop was inaugurated formally by Nandamuri Balakrishna, Chairman, BIACH&RI in a special programme. Speaking on the occasion Nandamuri Balakrishna explained that the hospital introduced its first robotic surgical system in the year 2017 and more than 800 surgeries were performed using the system, which itself is a record. He also mentioned that on January 31, 2025, the hospital launched its fourth generation robotic surgical system that would provide advanced robotic based surgeries at affordable cost. He further assured that BIACH&RI would always be in forefront to introduce and bring in advanced, latest medical systems to its patients. Further explaining the need of conducting CMEs, workshops, Balakrishna said that the hospital was always in the forefront of sharing its knowledge and experience thus benefiting the medical fraternity.

The programme was attended by Dr Raghava Rao Polavarapu, BIACH&RI Trust Board Member, CEO Dr K Krishniah, Medical Director Dr TS Rao, Associate Director Academics Dr Kalpana Raghunath, Medical Superintendent Dr Phani Koteswara Rao HOD Uro Oncology Wing Dr Rakesh Sharma, and several doctors from two Telugu States, doctors and other staff attended.