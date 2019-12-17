Basheerbagh: Police attack on Jamia students condemned

Basheerbagh: All India Students Federation (AISF) Nizam College committee condemned police attack on Jamia Milia Islamia students who were protesting Citizens Amendment Bill peacefully. On Monday, AISF activists burnt an effigy of central government, condemning the police attack on students, in front of Nizam College.

Speaking on the occasion, executive secretary of AISF city division Goli Harikrishna alleged that the BJP government, ever since it formed its government at the centre, had been depriving citizens of fundamental rights, violating the Indian constitution. He condemned police entering the university campus and applying tear gas on students who were protesting peacefully.

He said that the police threatening family members of student leaders of JNU after forcibly entering their houses was an anti-democratic act. He warned the union government that they would fight against such dictatorial tendencies.

AISF city women convener Swapna, AISF Abids president Naveen, Nizam College AISF president Manthri Naveen, Siva Sai, Pavan Hazar, Puja, Prashanti, and others participated in the protest.