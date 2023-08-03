BCAS flags off 10km cycling event

Hyderabad: The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has announced the commencement of the first-ever Aviation Security Culture Week from July 31 to August 5and the tagline is ‘SEE IT, SAY IT, SECURE IT’.

As a pivotal part of this endeavour, a unique 10 km cycling event was organised in coordination with GMR Air Hyderabad Air Cargo and GMR Aero Techinc at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday.