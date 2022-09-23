Be innovative to improve financial health of coop banks: CS Somesh Kumar

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has asked bankers to focus on innovative things to improve the financial health of cooperative banks across the State.

He presided over a meeting of the high-level committee to monitor the health of co-operative credit institutions at BRKR Bhavan here on Thursday. The functioning of the State cooperative bank and the district cooperative banks was reviewed at the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Somesh said that as Telangana is achieving rapid progress in all sectors, there is a huge potential for the rural cooperative institutions to increase their volume of business.

He said the total business of TSCAB was 22.8 per cent more this year, compared to last year. The total business done this year was Rs 16,276.71 crore, as against last year's business of Rs 13,245 crore.

There has been a 25.41 per cent growth in the share capital of TSCAB in 2021-22. Reserves have increased from Rs 556.53 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 615 crore in 2021-22, growth of 10 .64 per cent. Deposits have increased from Rs 5,466.41 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 6,941.95 crore, growth of 26.99 per cent, the Chief Secretary said.

He said borrowings rose by 15.67 percent to Rs 6,261.80 crore, while investments increased by 40.27 per cent to Rs 2,058.52 crore. The operating profit of the TSCAB stood at Rs 100.89 crore as on March 31,2022, an increase of 69.90 per cent compared to last year profit of Rs 59.38 crore.

Similarly, there has been a 66.82 per cent rise in net profit which stood at Rs.77.29 crore. Telangana also stood in the forefront in the computerisation of primary agriculture cooperative societies in the country, Somesh Kumar said.

Secretary Agriculture M Raghunandan Rao, Secretary Finance T K Sridevi, CC & RCS M Veerabrahmaiah, TSCAB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao, TSCAB MD Nethi Muralidhar, RBI regional director K Nikhila, NABARD CGM Suseela Chintala, NABARD GM Y Haragopal and other officials attended the meeting.