Begumpet airport on high alert after bomb threat

Hyderabad: A bomb threat email received at Begumpet Airport on Wednesday triggered a high level security alert. Authorities promptly evacuated airport staff and immediately launched a full scale search operation to verify the threat and secure the premises.

Following the bomb threat, teams from the Telangana Special Protection Force (SPF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and other law enforcement agencies were swiftly deployed. The Bomb Disposal Squad conducted thorough searches across the entire airport premise.

The Begumpet police confirmed that the threat email was received in the morning, prompting immediate action to ensure safety. While no suspicious object has been found so far, officials stated that enhanced security protocols would remain in place until the area is fully cleared.

According to preliminary information, an unidentified email was received, warning of an explosive device at the airport. In response, cybercrime officials have been brought in to trace the IP address and determine the origin of the email.

Officials have urged the public not to panic and assured them that all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure public safety.