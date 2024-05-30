Beset with problems, Telangana Secretariat set to get a makeover

Hyderabad: The Vastu-compliant new Dr BR Ambedkar State Secretariat would get a makeover following complaints by Secretariat employees on the facilities provided on their office premises. Improper ventilation, entering of rain water into the corridors and premises in the monsoon season, lack of comfortable cubicles in the section offices and water stagnation in front of the Secretariat pose a big problem for the employees and also visitors.

Stagnation of rain water in the corridors including on the six floors where the Chief Minister Office (CMO) and Chief Secretary offices were located drew criticism for ineffective management. The videos of water stagnation also went viral on social media recently. Officials said that the top officials have asked the building maintenance wing in the R and B department to find a solution to the flow of rain water in every floor without causing any problem to the working conditions.

During summer, ventilation problems were also reported due to closure of all windows without having exhaust fans. The air conditioner machines fitted in the offices were not providing effective air flow because of large office rooms. The special rooms created for OSDs and assistant and deputy secretaries were also congested with no air flow and ventilation. Officials said that all these issues were already brought to the notice of the higher authorities and they assured to take corrective steps by changing some of the structures inside the office rooms.

Cubicles for section and assistant section officers are also not comfortable. In some sections, the premises are not in friendly working condition. Everyone can have a glimpse of other’s computers on the floor. The officials are also unhappy while writing, as there aren’t any comfortable cubicles.

Stagnation of rain water near the Secretariat building has also been a big issue in recent times. The officials are studying the reason for water logging. “Some makeover of the corridors and office premises will also take place soon,” a senior official said.