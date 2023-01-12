Beware of foggy conditions, police tell road users in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad and Rachakonda Traffic police have appealed to the public to avoid travelling, as much as possible, in early morning due to the prevailing fog in the city. The police issued an advisory on Thursday, saying many accidents are taking place, mainly in the Outer Ring Road area, the State and national highways due to low visibility. Hence the public are requested to travel when there is sunlight.

Rachakonda DCP (Traffic) D Srinivas advised people to take breaks when fog is thick. "If already travelling, it is better to suspend it in the early hours and take a break at a safe place. Otherwise, it is advisable to start the journey when there is sunlight in the morning and end it by evening," he said.

"Always check the rearview mirrors before braking and use low-beam headlights to help other drivers see you," he added.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad DCP (traffic) T Srinivas Rao asked drivers to park their vehicles on roadside to avoid clashing with other vehicles.

Advisory on driving in foggy weather

Turn on hazard lights

Keep an eye on the road and use your ears more carefully to judge traffic that you cannot see

Turn off loud music and don't use your mobile when driving

Honk periodically to alert other vehicles about your presence

Listen to oncoming traffic by lowering window glasses while changing lanes or taking turns.

If fog condition is bad, avoid driving further and wait for improvement in visibility.